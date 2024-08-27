Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.
Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.
About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development
