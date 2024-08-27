Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY) Announces Dividend of $0.09

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SIHBY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 27th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0893 per share on Monday, November 18th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 24th.

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SIHBY traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.23. 1,134 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,787. Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.91.

About Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development

Shenzhen Investment Holdings Bay Area Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, initiates, promotes, develops, and operates toll expressways and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Coastal Expressway (Shenzhen Section), GS Superhighway, GZ West Superhighway, and Xintang Interchange segments.

