Short Interest in Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN) Decreases By 85.7%

Acorn Energy, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Acorn Energy Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ACFN remained flat at $10.98 during midday trading on Tuesday. 27 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121. The stock has a market cap of $27.31 million, a PE ratio of 156.86 and a beta of 0.70. Acorn Energy has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $11.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.58.

Acorn Energy (OTCMKTS:ACFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter. Acorn Energy had a negative return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 3.19%.

Acorn Energy Company Profile

Acorn Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets wireless remote monitoring and control systems for various markets in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Generation (PG) Monitoring and Cathodic Protection (CP) Monitoring. The PG segment provides wireless remote monitoring and control systems, and services for critical assets, which include stand-by power generators, pumps, pumpjacks, light towers, turbines, compressors, fire pumps, and other industrial equipment; and Internet of Things applications.

