Short Interest in Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY) Rises By 9,400.0%

Admiral Group plc (OTCMKTS:AMIGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, a growth of 9,400.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Admiral Group Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Admiral Group stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.25. 894 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,493. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of $27.89 and a 1 year high of $39.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.19.

Get Admiral Group alerts:

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.2564 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.83%.

About Admiral Group

Admiral Group plc, a financial services company, provides insurance and personal lending products in the United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, and the United States. It operates through four segments: UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Money, and Other. The company offers underwriting services, which includes motor, household, pet, travel, and other insurance, as well as car and home insurance; and unsecured personal loans and car finance products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Admiral Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Admiral Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.