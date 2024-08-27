Short Interest in Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL) Declines By 72.7%

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:ARBKL – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 72.7% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.85. 5,480 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,725. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.05. Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $12.50.

Argo Blockchain plc 8.75% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.5468 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 22.21%.

say hello to the future. argo makes it easy to mine bitcoin gold, ethereum and other altcoins from home. argo is a platform that enables customers to efficiently mine ethereum and other altcoins from their own computer or mobile device. with just a click of a button and a transparent monthly fee, our users can immediately select which coin(s) they want to mine.

