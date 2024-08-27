Short Interest in Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Decreases By 94.1%

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.1% from the July 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

BYPLF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upgraded Bodycote to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

BYPLF remained flat at $9.28 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.51. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $9.28.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. It operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. The company offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

