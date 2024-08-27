Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Expands By 1,385.2%

Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,100 shares, an increase of 1,385.2% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 392,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Brenntag Stock Down 0.2 %

Brenntag stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.48. 7,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,394. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $18.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.11.

Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter. Brenntag had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.38%. As a group, analysts forecast that Brenntag will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Germany, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Brenntag Essentials and Brenntag Specialties. It provides just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling.

