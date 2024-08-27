Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 1,433.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 1,433.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Croda International Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:COIHY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 2,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.35. Croda International has a 1 year low of $23.96 and a 1 year high of $35.92.

Get Croda International alerts:

Croda International Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.2635 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on COIHY. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Croda International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays raised shares of Croda International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on COIHY

About Croda International

(Get Free Report)

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.