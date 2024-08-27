Short Interest in Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF) Rises By 12,200.0%

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:EOPSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 12,200.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Electro Optic Systems Stock Performance

EOPSF stock traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $1.23. 9,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,700. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.74. Electro Optic Systems has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $1.35.

About Electro Optic Systems

Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of telescopes and dome enclosures, laser satellite tracking systems, electro-optic fire control systems, and microwave satellite dishes and receivers. The company operates in Defence Systems and Space Systems segments.

