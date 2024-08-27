Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 217.1%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance
Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.
EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile
