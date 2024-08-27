Short Interest in EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ) Rises By 217.1%

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ:EEIQ – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a growth of 217.1% from the July 31st total of 3,500 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

EpicQuest Education Group International Stock Performance

Shares of EpicQuest Education Group International stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,992. EpicQuest Education Group International has a fifty-two week low of $0.72 and a fifty-two week high of $2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $0.98.

EpicQuest Education Group International Company Profile

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides education solutions for students interested in college and university programs in the United States and internationally. The company offers English proficiency educational programming and transfer pathways for students pursuing academic degrees; and operates a career-training college.

