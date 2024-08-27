Short Interest in GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP) Increases By 1,538.2%

GSE Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 55,700 shares, a growth of 1,538.2% from the July 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GSE Systems Stock Performance

GVP stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.04. 39,917 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,689. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. GSE Systems has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.08. The firm has a market cap of $13.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.39.

GSE Systems (NASDAQ:GVP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $11.73 million during the quarter. GSE Systems had a negative return on equity of 137.64% and a negative net margin of 17.08%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GSE Systems

About GSE Systems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GSE Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GSE Systems, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GVP Free Report ) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.70% of GSE Systems worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSE Systems, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical engineering services, staffing services, and simulation software to clients in the power and process industries in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments: Engineering and Workforce Solutions.

