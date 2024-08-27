Short Interest in Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA) Grows By 3,269.7%

Iveda Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVDA – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,200 shares, an increase of 3,269.7% from the July 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 114,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Iveda Solutions Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of IVDA traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 46,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.15. Iveda Solutions has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.68.

About Iveda Solutions

Iveda Solutions, Inc provides artificial intelligence (AI) and digital transformation technologies in the United States, Egypt, and Taiwan. The company offers IvedaAI, a deep-learning video analytics software; IvedaPinpoint, a solution that manages Bluetooth trackers and sensors, and displays them on a map for exact location; and Sentir Video, a video surveillance solution for various kinds of applications.

