Short Interest in Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Decreases By 97.0%

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.0% from the July 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 160,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Price Performance

Shares of NGTF remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,796. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02. Nightfood has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Get Nightfood alerts:

Nightfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.