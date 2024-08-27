Short Interest in Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF) Decreases By 95.8%

Shaftesbury Capital PLC (OTCMKTS:CCPPF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 95.8% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shaftesbury Capital Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CCPPF remained flat at $1.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.75. Shaftesbury Capital has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $1.91.
Shaftesbury Capital Company Profile
