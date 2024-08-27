Short Interest in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN) Drops By 83.6%

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (NASDAQ:BLCN – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 83.6% from the July 31st total of 49,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLCN. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 2,339.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,879 shares in the last quarter. Vima LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its holdings in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 15,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.51. The stock had a trading volume of 16,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,559. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.29. The company has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.24. Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $28.79.

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Increases Dividend

Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.1259 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

The Siren Nasdaq NexGen Economy ETF (BLCN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Siren NASDAQ Blockchain Economy index. The fund tracks an index of global companies involved in developing, researching, or using blockchain technologies. BLCN was launched on Jan 17, 2018 and is managed by Siren.

