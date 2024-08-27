Short Interest in Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY) Expands By 2,000.0%

Société BIC SA (OTCMKTS:BICEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, an increase of 2,000.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Société BIC Stock Up 0.5 %

OTCMKTS BICEY traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $34.29. 1,118 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,452. Société BIC has a 52 week low of $29.07 and a 52 week high of $39.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

Société BIC

Société BIC SA manufactures and sells stationery, lighter, shaver, and other products worldwide. It offers ball and coloring felt pens, glitter pens, markers, graphic and coloring pencils, shavers, mechanical pencils, sticky notes, printing products, stationery dyes, leads, white boards, correction tapes; pocket, utility, and decorated lighters; paints, gouache, watercolor, gels, highlighters, and various other products.

