Short Interest in Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI) Decreases By 96.7%

Themes Silver Miners ETF (NASDAQ:AGMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the July 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Themes Silver Miners ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AGMI traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.11. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021. Themes Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $23.70 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.61.

