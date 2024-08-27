Short Interest in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA) Declines By 94.7%

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 94.7% from the July 31st total of 3,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Yotta Acquisition

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Yotta Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC raised its holdings in Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTA – Free Report) by 3,169.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,178 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.84% of Yotta Acquisition worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 16.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of YOTA traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.90. Yotta Acquisition has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.49.

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

Yotta Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.