Siacoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $6.64 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Siacoin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $261.28 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,092.91 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.62 or 0.00546963 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.86 or 0.00009437 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00101103 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.09 or 0.00257828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00030995 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00040455 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071202 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (CRYPTO:SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 57,769,785,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,740,391,700 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @sia__foundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Buying and Selling Siacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is the native token of the Sia network, a decentralized storage platform facilitating global disk storage contributions to create a secure and private alternative to centralized cloud storage. Users can rent storage from hosts using Siacoin, with transactions managed by smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain. These contracts ensure that hosts are paid only after securely storing a client’s file for a specified duration, incentivizing reliable storage. The concept for Sia and Siacoin was conceived by David Vorick and Luke Champine, founders of Skynet Labs, at an MIT hackathon in 2013. Skynet Labs, formerly Nebulous, continues to evolve the platform, aiming to build a decentralized internet through its application hosting and storage.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Siacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.