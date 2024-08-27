Sierra Capital LLC Acquires 1,446 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG)

Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYG – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SHYG. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 443,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,717,000 after purchasing an additional 14,004 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,019,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,053,000 after buying an additional 176,686 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 479,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after acquiring an additional 138,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 73,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SHYG traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $42.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 508,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,997. iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.15 and a fifty-two week high of $43.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.29.

iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (SHYG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield USD-denominated bonds with 0-5 years remaining in maturity. SHYG was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

