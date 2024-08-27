Sierra Capital LLC Has $798,000 Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Sierra Capital LLC lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Sierra Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 9.7% in the second quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 373 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. RPS Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,285,000. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $348,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

VOOG stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, reaching $336.22. 165,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,655. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04 and a beta of 1.13. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $236.38 and a 12 month high of $350.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $332.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.24.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

