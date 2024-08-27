Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Has $5.67 Million Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $5,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Nucor by 52.8% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 17,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 5,960 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 262,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,665,000 after purchasing an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nucor during the first quarter valued at about $1,847,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Nucor by 86.2% during the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 12,895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Stock Up 1.0 %

NUE stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $147.73. The stock had a trading volume of 947,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,462,518. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $139.41 and a one year high of $203.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.37. Nucor had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Nucor from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nucor

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 8,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,379,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,049 shares in the company, valued at $15,847,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.