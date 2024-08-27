Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. Sells 439 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 0.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.8% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $35,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,803,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 32,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of STIP stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.40. 295,471 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 470,235. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.27. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $100.44.

About iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.