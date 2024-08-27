Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 20,660 Shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 963.5% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. raised its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 3,591.0% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Performance

QYLD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.78. 965,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,512,962. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1 year low of $15.91 and a 1 year high of $18.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.68.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Increases Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.08%.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

