Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,017 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in AMETEK by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 4.8% in the second quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.4% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in AMETEK by 6.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AME shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.85. 119,083 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,905. The company has a market cap of $38.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $172.35. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.89 and a 52 week high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

