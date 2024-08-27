Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,345 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.25.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MMC traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.88. 133,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $111.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.82. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $184.02 and a twelve month high of $227.63.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.815 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $3.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 10,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.41, for a total value of $2,324,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,625,035.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 4,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.77, for a total transaction of $925,882.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,925.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,735 shares of company stock worth $6,151,377 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

