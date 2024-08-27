Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 29,401 T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 29,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 112.4% in the first quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 239,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 126,772 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,886,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 346.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 123,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,706,000 after buying an additional 96,115 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 742,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,582,000 after buying an additional 35,452 shares during the period. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 77,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 30,892 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:TDVG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $40.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,543. The firm has a market cap of $435.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $30.97 and a 12-month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $39.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.03.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

