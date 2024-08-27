Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 6,598 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FJAN. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 100,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 124.8% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 6,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS FJAN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.26. 9,001 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $778.09 million, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

