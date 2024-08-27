Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 17,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,022,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 11.5% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 26,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FV traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.46. 7,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,145. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.88.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.0167 per share. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US and global ETFs issued by First Trust. The index selects 5 ETFs based on relative price momentum. FV was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

