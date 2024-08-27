Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.43% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:PSFF traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 33,669 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.28. The company has a market cap of $347.17 million, a PE ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

