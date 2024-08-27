Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:KIE – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Insurance ETF worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 7,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 19,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $990,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Insurance ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

KIE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,470. SPDR S&P Insurance ETF has a one year low of $41.47 and a one year high of $55.75. The firm has a market cap of $774.76 million, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.69.

SPDR S&P Insurance ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Insurance ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR KBW Insurance ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The Fund invests all, but at least 80%, of its total assets in the securities comprising the Index. The Fund invests in all of the securities represented in the Index in approximately the same proportions as the Index.

