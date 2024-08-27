Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Has $831,000 Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 173.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,948 shares during the quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.84. 469,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,447,379. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $107.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.11. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.78 and a 1-year high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

