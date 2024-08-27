Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.32 Million in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FNOV. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 15,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 19,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

FNOV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.74. 7,478 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $647.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.42 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.15 and a 200-day moving average of $45.13.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

