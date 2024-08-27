Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $278,000 in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pillar Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 4th quarter worth $889,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,208,000. Sweeney & Michel LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the first quarter worth about $7,734,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $363,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $383,000.

Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CGDG traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $30.24. The stock had a trading volume of 35,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,209. Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF has a twelve month low of $24.01 and a twelve month high of $30.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.78 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.07 and a 200 day moving average of $28.55.

About Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Growers ETF (CGDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects dividend-paying companies globally that are attractively valued and believed to provide dividend growth. It employs a multi-manager approach to portfolio management.

