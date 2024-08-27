Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Invests $365,000 in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 10,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth $26,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

FNDF stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.01. The stock had a trading volume of 67,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,959. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.78. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $30.16 and a 1-year high of $37.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.27.

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

