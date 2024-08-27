Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $904,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Davis Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% during the first quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Keener Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 400.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 335.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of IJH stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.39. 1,103,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,781. The firm has a market cap of $85.95 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.90. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

