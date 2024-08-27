Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,845,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 124.7% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded up $14.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $965.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,194,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,595. The company has a 50-day moving average of $887.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $816.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $917.43 billion, a PE ratio of 139.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

In related news, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total transaction of $5,781,545.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 22,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $822.11, for a total transaction of $18,255,774.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,401,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,896,942,664.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Johna Norton sold 7,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.38, for a total value of $5,781,545.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,835,194.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,120,089 shares of company stock valued at $990,278,343. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $725.00 to $1,025.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $875.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $961.76.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

