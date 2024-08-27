Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Maia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the second quarter valued at about $222,000. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April during the first quarter worth about $252,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Down 0.2 %

BATS:PAPR traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $35.37. The stock had a trading volume of 38,094 shares. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.44.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.