Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 11,273 Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,142,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International by 684.4% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 250.0% in the first quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 57.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Philip Morris International

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total transaction of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.80.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.2 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.55. The stock had a trading volume of 320,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,158. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $109.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.21. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $122.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

