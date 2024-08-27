Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,876 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,876 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7,131.4% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,953,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 95,952,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,472,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,192 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,338,000. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,278,000. Finally, Wealth Forward LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,003,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FNDA traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.57. 29,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 311,514. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.71. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.18.

About Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

