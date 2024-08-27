Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Sells 782 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,142,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 61,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 505,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,697,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $393,000.

NYSEARCA:BKLN traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.96. 1,412,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,337,149. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.61 and a 12 month high of $21.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average of $21.09.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

