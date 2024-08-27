Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $1.37 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 18,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 95,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,938,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the last quarter. Stash Investments LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% during the second quarter. Stash Investments LLC now owns 366,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,618,000 after purchasing an additional 34,507 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 29,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 42.0% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 21,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.73. The stock had a trading volume of 4,365,399 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.40. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.47 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

