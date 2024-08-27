Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $290,000 Position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CleanSpark by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 364,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,048,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,775,000 after acquiring an additional 515,314 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CleanSpark by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,433,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,032,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,171 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of CleanSpark by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 35,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares during the period. 43.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CleanSpark Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSK traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $11.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,651,623. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.38 and a 12 month high of $24.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on CleanSpark from $12.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CleanSpark from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

About CleanSpark

(Free Report)

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

