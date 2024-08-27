Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes $876,000 Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 6,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $876,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Folketrygdfondet increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,756,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,275,000 after purchasing an additional 124,770 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,589,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,857,000 after purchasing an additional 823,036 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,114,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,536 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 654.6% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,633,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,151,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 3,052,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,770,000 after purchasing an additional 55,333 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVO traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.90. 864,970 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,390,451. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $605.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $136.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $86.96 and a 12 month high of $148.15.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.5126 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.7%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 24.83%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

