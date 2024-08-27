Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 18,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% in the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the first quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period.

RDVY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 90,641 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 734,324. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.85. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

