Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:FFEB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BCGM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 19.5% during the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the second quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Stock Performance

FFEB stock traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $47.84. 18,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $843.42 million, a PE ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.69.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (FFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FFEB was launched on Feb 21, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.