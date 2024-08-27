Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 18,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KXI traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $65.08. 4,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,094. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.98. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $65.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $927.39 million, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.45.

About iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

