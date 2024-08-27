SimpliFi Inc. Has $9.51 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SimpliFi Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,909 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 4.4% of SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. SimpliFi Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $9,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.3% in the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 53,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,726,000 after acquiring an additional 7,392 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destination Wealth Management increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $2.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $174.30. 6,000,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,268,785. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.90. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $133.34 and a 12-month high of $174.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.17.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

