Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $1.00 (NASDAQ:MAXI)

Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF (NASDAQ:MAXI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 26th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th.
Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF Trading Down 6.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ MAXI traded down $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $22.91. The stock had a trading volume of 13,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,791. Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.40 and a fifty-two week high of $32.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.97.
About Simplify Bitcoin Strategy PLUS Income ETF
