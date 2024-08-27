SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Down to $144.52

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $144.52, but opened at $136.01. SiTime shares last traded at $135.00, with a volume of 35,777 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on SiTime from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of SiTime in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of SiTime from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday.

SiTime Trading Down 6.8 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $135.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $113.68. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -32.69 and a beta of 1.82.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.01 million. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 60.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.17) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiTime Co. will post -3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SiTime

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,301,638.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 1,962 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $294,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,376,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,230 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total value of $453,976.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 87,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,301,638.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,497 shares of company stock valued at $6,783,275 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 59.5% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in SiTime by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 78.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

Recommended Stories

