Skylands Capital LLC Makes New $174,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Skylands Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $806,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 604.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,452,000 after acquiring an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 44.6% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 21.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,358 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 234,147 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36,994 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $71.42. 6,104,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,349,067. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.78. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of PayPal from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on PayPal from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.56.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

